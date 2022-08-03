x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in Oceanway neighborhood

The incident happened some time after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Vernice Road and Lanier Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Oceanway neighborhood, according to the law enforcement sources.

The incident happened some time after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Vernice Road and Lanier Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says four people were taken to the hospital, at least one of them in serious condition. A fifth person is confirmed dead.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. No other details are available at this time.

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill passes Senate, heads to Gov. DeSantis' desk