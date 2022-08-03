1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in Oceanway neighborhood

The incident happened some time after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Vernice Road and Lanier Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Oceanway neighborhood, according to the law enforcement sources.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says four people were taken to the hospital, at least one of them in serious condition. A fifth person is confirmed dead.