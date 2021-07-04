1 dead, 4 injured in fiery 2-vehicle crash on Edgewood Ave.

Once they arrived on scene, officers helped to pull three people from a burning vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was killed in a car fire that happened following a crash in Jacksonville's Biltmore area.

At about 2 a.m., officers responders to a crash between a BMW and a Chevrolet in the 3100 block of North Edgewood Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the BMW was traveling south of Edgewood when the driver lost control, crossed the median and collided with the Chevrolet.

When officers arrived, they found a male and three females trapped in the BMW, which had caught fire. First responders were able to rescue the male and two females from the vehicle, JSO said. The third female died in the fire.

First responders took the driver of the Chevrolet, as well as the man and two women from the BMW, to the hospital. All have non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers also received minor burns from rescuing the three people from the BMW, police said.