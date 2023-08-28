1 dead, 2 injured after potential exposure to poisonous gas on the job in Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff's office says Harrison Phipps,40, died after potentially being exposed to poisonous gas, while at work.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a workplace accident at St. Johns Shipbuilding in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

One of the workers Harrison Phipps, 40, was working with welding equipment, when another employee, Peter Olmeda, heard him 'pass out,' from possible exposure to poisonous gas.

Olmeda went to help Phipps, but he also became unconscious. then a third employee, Lucas Nunez, went to pull Olmeda out of the ship, he was unable to reach Phipps.

Emergency crews were able to get Phipps off the ship and begin life-saving techniques. He was then taken to a local hospital but was unable to be resuscitated.

Olmeda and Nunez were taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.