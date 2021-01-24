1 dead, 2 injured after crash involving motorcycle, sedan in Downtown Jacksonville

One of the two people injured is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is fighting for his life after a motorcycle and sedan collided in Downtown Jacksonville early Sunday morning.

According to the JSO, the crash happened at 12:04 a.m. at the intersection of Union Street and North Main Street. JSO said an officer saw the crash and was on the scene within seconds of it happening.

First responders took driver of the motorcycle, identified as an adult male, to the hospital in critical condition. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries but went to the hospital for evaluation. A female passenger inside the sedan died at the scene.