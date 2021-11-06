1 dead, 2 critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Clay County

A 35-year-old woman from Orange Park died as a result of the four-car crash. Two of the drivers involved were transported to local hospitals with critical injuries.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead and two people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Clay County early Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6 a.m. on US-17 just north of JP Hall Road.

Four vehicles were traveling on the road, two were heading north and two were heading south.

A vehicle ended up crashing into another car which led the impacted car to collide head-on with a pickup truck.

FHP said the truck then ended up crashing into a tractor/trailer-type vehicle.