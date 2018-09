One person is dead and another is seriously injured Monday night after a traffic crash in the 7500 block of Southside Boulevard near Deerwood Park Boulevard.

Multiple crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene, and drivers can expect delays and road closures, says JFRD.

Traffic alert....there is a traffic accident on Southside Blvd near Deerwood Park Blvd....there is one confirmed fatality and another serious injury....expect delays and parts of this road closed for a while. We have multiple crews on scene. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 18, 2018

Florida Highway Patrol has arrived at the scene and has advised drivers to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

#FHP is working a traffic fatality in the 7500 block of Southside Boulevard near Baymeadows. Please take an alternate route. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 18, 2018

© 2018 WTLV