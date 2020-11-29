1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Kennedy Court

The crash happened at about 12:22 a.m. Sunday morning in the 4000 block of Kennedy Court.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning in Kennedy Court.

At about 12:22 a.m., officers arrived in the 4000 block of Kennedy Court to respond to the crash. Officers found two people still inside the vehicle.

One of the two people inside the car died at the scene. The other person inside the car was taken to the hospital. The second person is expected to survive their injuries.

The JSO has not identified either victim at this time.