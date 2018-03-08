JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each week during the school year Sharise Riley spends one hour at Andrew Jackson High School mentoring with Take Stock in Children.

"I was watching First Coast News one evening and I was like, 'Oh, I want to do that,'" said Riley.

She was matched last school year with Shaleema Savage, a rising senior.

"Mentoring is actually being there for their child in any type of way that they may need you, whether that's listening to a problem that they may be having in their home or a problem that they have in a school or even just good things that they've done that they've achieved," said Riley.

Students in the Take Stock program get not only a mentor and a college success coach to help keep them on track, they also get a two-year college scholarship helping change the conversation from "if I go to college" to "when I go to college."

"We want to target students who would otherwise normally fall between the cracks, so we want the students who are doing well in school but they're not necessarily straight A's. We average about a two-point five G.P.A. and we go with the low-income students," said Kristin Carter.

The program has proven track results. Take Stock scholars have a graduation rate 61% higher than their at-risk peers.

"I often get brought to tears and chills just hearing the students' stories. We meet them in middle school. We follow them all the way through high school graduation into college, and the most rewarding thing that we do is when we get that phone call a couple of years after graduation and they say you know Miss Carter I just graduated from college thanks to Take Stock," said Carter.

One hour a week. That is all it takes to have a big impact on a local student's life, and you might be surprised the impact it can have one your life too.

"This program not only gave me a mentee but in ways, I'm a mentee. I'm just an adult mentee because she has given me just as much as I have given her," said Riley.

"What we do changes lives and we want to change more lives and that takes more mentors and more scholarships," said Carter.

First Coast News is partnering with Take Stock in Children to help recruit 200 new mentors this school year. You can apply online.

