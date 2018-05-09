Duval County schools and Clay County schools have a greater police presence Wednesday after a threat was made to a school with the initials "MHS."

The nature of the threat remains unclear and officials have not confirmed the specific school involved, but students and parents of Mandarin High School and Middelburg High School believe their schools may be in danger as a photo of a message threatening a shooting at "MHS" makes its rounds online.

"While this threat might reference any high school with those initials, we are taking additional precautions at our Mandarin High School," said Laureen Ricks of Duval County Public Schools. "We are investigating the threat in collaboration with law enforcement partners. We do have additional security presence on campus at Mandarin."

Parents at Mandarin High School received the same information via robocall early Wednesday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday that they were notified of the threat and have sent officers to Middleburg High School to ensure the safety of students.

We would like to notify our community of the reason for extra members from the sheriff’s office who were around the campus of Middleburg High School this morning.



These added members were because of a tip received through our website concerning a threat to "MHS".



READ BELOW: pic.twitter.com/J3G2jeqocQ — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) September 5, 2018

If you have any information on the threat, call school police at 904-855-3319 or the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

