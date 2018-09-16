Flood waters consumed areas along the North Carolina coast as Florence drenched the area.

Boots on the ground include David Anderson from the American Red Cross of Northeast Florida. Armstrong arrived in Wayne County about 90 miles north of Wilmington on Friday.

“For me, it hasn’t been that bad since I’ve had electricity everywhere I’ve been,” Anderson said.

Anderson has volunteered with the organization for 14 years and said Florence is his fifth storm deployment. First Coast News asked about the people he's helping and the atmosphere in the shelters.

“There’s some that don’t understand, and you have to explain why they have to stay in the shelter and they want to know how long they’ve got to be there, and we can’t really answer that because we don’t know,” Anderson said.

Back on the First Coast, Kelly Duffy and her family received some good news Saturday. The evacuation for their home in Charleston, South Carolina had been lifted. Accompanied by her husband, two daughters and her parents, Duffy said they are all too familiar with evacuating. She added with young kids, it was not a hard decision to find a place to wait out the storm.

“We’ve had our share of hurricanes and threats of hurricanes and with children. It’s just not worth it to me,” Duffy said.

The family picked Jacksonville since it was not too long a drive from home and knew they could avoid the rain. Duffy said she checked-in with neighbors who were back home Saturday night and gave her a status report of the area.

"We’ve had power, no loss of electricity, so I think we’ll go home to basically what we left,” Duffy said.

The family expects to get on the road Sunday. As for Anderson , his tour will depend on the aftermath but expects to be back in Jacksonville by Sept. 21.

