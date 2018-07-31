First Coast News' Brooks Baptiste spoke with Year Up Jacksonville's Executive Director, Robin Tanya-Watson, Director of Admissions, Theo Graham, and Khaleel Kellogg, former Year Up Jacksonville student.

Year Up is providing urban young adults with the skills, experience, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through professional careers and higher education.

Millions of young adults in the United States have talent and motivation, but lack opportunity. At the same time, companies have opportunities available, but lack the talent they need to succeed.

