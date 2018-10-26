JACKSONVILLE, FL -- James Jackson served two tours in Vietnam. Decades later he is still in a fight, this time with the agency that is suppose to serve him, The Department of Veterans Affairs.

Jackson said the Veterans Administration has rated him 100% disabled. He said now his service connected his injury has made him a wheelchair user.

"For the rest of my life," said Jackson. "Unless I have back surgery."

Jackson told On Your Side in August the VA promised to modify his West Jacksonville home to get it ready for his wheelchair use.

"The VA promised me that they would build ramps," he said.

But in September he received disappointing news about the project.

"The request never went through," said Jackson.

We don't know why, but Ben Wood, a Jacksonville professional Carpenter, is going to build the ramp.

"We will be doing everything to code and all ADA regulations," said Wood.

Wood is a member of the Florida Carpenters Regional Council, local 702. He heard of Jackson's need and decided to step up.

"We've gotten to a place where something this simple has gotten so difficult to do for someone who has given so much to our country," he said.

Wood, who also volunteers for Hart Felt Ministries, said he'll team up with the non-profit Builder's Care, as he has done before.

Justin Brown is the director of Builder's Care.

"We will send out construction manager out there to survey the scene see how much wood we need to get," said Brown. "This is what we do."

The project could be done as early as next weekend.

"My doctors here tell me they're not going to let me go home until I am safe," said Jackson.

© 2018 WTLV