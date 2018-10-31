JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They wear uniforms and hold military-sounding ranks. They’re even an auxiliary unit of the US Air Force.

But Civil Air Patrol (CAP) members are civilian volunteers, and the squadron members in Jacksonville have played a tireless role in helping such agencies as FEMA and Homeland Security in the weeks since Hurricane Michael laid waste to some Florida Panhandle communities October 10th.

“About 100 sorties, 65 to 70 people worked over 2000 man-hours,” Lt. Col. John Morrison estimated were conducted by the Florida wing of CAP during a period of about nine or ten days.

Morrison, the commander of Squadron 383 based at Craig Executive Airport in Jacksonville, said the Air Force typically appoints CAP to carry out post-disaster reconnaissance.

“Work a few targets, sometimes a tasking of nine or ten targets, sometimes less, depending on the target spread,” he explained. By “targets,” he means a wide range of infrastructure including buildings, water treatment plants, oil refineries, rail lines, roads, bridges, and emergency response facilities, all of which can sustain damage, but not always easily seen – let alone assessed – from the ground.

Morrison referred to requesting entities as “customers,” noting that there was one somewhat unusual customer after Michael.

“The White House,” he said, “was interested in polling places and places for elections.”

During a flight October 27th, I could see with my own eyes the apocalyptic destruction in Mexico Beach, Port St. Joe, and Beacon Hill.

“It was gut-wrenching to look out the windows sometimes and say ‘Hey, this could actually happen to Jacksonville’,” Lt. Brandon Fournier related. Fournier worked as an aerial photographer during the missions, using a camera equipped with a GPS unit that helps to match locations of photos to the requested ‘targets’.

“As I snap that picture,” Fournier explained, “that GPS coordinate is being put in to the metadata of that photo file.”

Crew members pointed out that the GPS tool removes a lot of guesswork brought on by differences between Google Earth images – which routinely are months or years old – and post-disaster appearances.

“Things were a lot different. Things at that location sometimes weren’t there anymore,” Morrison said.

“[It’s] actually unbelievable how much confusion [the camera-mounted GPS] does eliminate,” Fournier continued, “because without that we’d be trying to identify exact GPS waypoints and coordinates.”

The time saved translates to more efficient missions and ultimately less cost.

But Morrison attributes the biggest savings to the fact that crew members are donating their time and skill – much of the latter coming from CAP-provided training.

“Could [the Air Force and agencies] do it without us? Sure,” he said. “But it would be extremely expensive to the taxpayer.”

Morrison elaborated by pointing out that some law enforcement and fire departments have aircraft, but the operational cost is typically borne by local municipalities. Although a retired Marine, a large portion of his 9,000 hours flying planes (that’s more than a year round-the-clock, in case you’re wondering) came during his career as a civilian airline pilot.

“I was sort of retired and looking for something to do to give back,” he related. “Civil Air Patrol is a way to give back.

“To have a mix of both civilian and military folks is really beneficial. Everybody brings something to the plate.”

The squadron meets weekly, reviewing recent missions and planning upcoming exercises.

“Civil Air Patrol is a great opportunity,” explained Lt. Col. Gary Nelson, a sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office but otherwise a civilian. “Whether it’s aerial search and rescue, disaster relief, aerial photography.”

Indeed, beyond missions like the recent recon on the Panhandle coastline after Michael, CAP tracks down crashed aircraft, emergency locator alarms, and even occasionally helps law enforcement in ground searches for missing persons. But whatever the mission, Squadron 383 in Jacksonville, along with others in Fernandina Beach, St. Augustine, and farther afield, responds to JFK’s famous directive, “Ask what you can do for your country.”

…Without its members having to commit to a military career.

“At little or no cost the American taxpayer at the same time,” said Nelson. "So it’s a win-win all the way around.”

