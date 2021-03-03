x
Florida

Florida Gov. DeSantis speaks in Zephyrhills

You can watch his news conference live here starting at 9 a.m.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, gestures as he speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at a Navarro Discount Pharmacy in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis announced that seniors will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas pharmacies in Miami-Dade County. From left with DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Fla. Rep. Daniel Perez, Fla. Sen. Manny Díaz Jr. and Ahmed Velez, regional director for CVS Health. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Zephyrhills on Wednesday morning.

At this time it's unclear what he will be speaking about.

DeSantis delivered his State of the State Address on Tuesday in the chamber of the Florida House of Representatives in Tallahassee. 

The State of the State is an annual address the Governor of Florida delivers to a joint session of Florida’s legislature that outlines the governor’s vision and priorities for Florida.

Here is a summary of his address.

