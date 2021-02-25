Gov. DeSantis gives vaccine update in Jacksonville

On Wednesday, the governor talked about more vaccines possibly heading this way as soon as next week with the Johnson & Johnson shot’s advancements.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference at Edward Waters College Thursday morning.

Also in attendance was Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr.

More vaccines, he said, mean more people can get them and that could include teachers and law enforcement officers who are 50 and older.

When there are enough doses available, Desantis said the next group of seniors to get their shots would be people 60 and older, then 55 and up.