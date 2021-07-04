Watch Live: Opening arguments begin in 'House of Horrors' death penalty trial

Russell Tillis is accused of killing and dismembering 30-year-old Joni Gunter roughly six years ago and burying her remains in his Southside backyard in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WARNING: The following video and article contain content some might find disturbing.

The high-profile trial of accused killer Russell Tillis got underway Wednesday morning following two days of intensive questioning.

Twelve jurors and three alternates were selected from a pool of 60 in a case that will determine if Tillis, accused of killing a woman and burying her dismembered body in his Southside backyard, deserves the death penalty.

The trial gets underway Wednesday at 9 a.m. with opening arguments

Background:

The content of the trial will be upsetting. Not only must jurors decide if the 59-year-old Tillis lives or dies, but they will also have to hear and see harrowing evidence, including pictures of the skeletonized remains of Tillis’ alleged victim, 30-year-old Joni Gunter, and the testimony of one of Tillis’ alleged victims, who says she escaped his home after being held captive and raped.

Here are four things to know about the case:

1. What is the case about?

Tillis is charged with murder, kidnapping, human trafficking and abuse of a dead human body in the death of Joni Gunter, believed to be about 30 at the time of her death. In February 2016, Gunter’s dismembered remains were found buried in three holes in the backyard of Tillis’ Southside home at 3551 Bowen Circle E.

According to prosecutors, Gunter died of blunt force trauma to the head sometime between Feb. 3, 2014 and May 28, 2015 (the day Tillis was arrested on unrelated charges). Gunter was identified when DNA samples taken from her remains matched DNA on file with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Police describe Gunter as transient, with a history of prostitution, characteristics that match Tillis’ other alleged victims, at least one of whom will testify at trial (see No. 4).

2. What's at stake?

Life and death. Tillis faces the death penalty if convicted for crimes the state has characterized as “especially heinous, atrocious and cruel.” Tillis was first arrested in May 2015 on charges of aggravated assault and battery on police officers.

Two JSO officers who tried to serve him with a warrant found his yard booby-trapped with razor blades and nails stuck into boards – one of which penetrated the foot of an officer.

While in jail, a fellow inmate recorded Tillis confessing to holding multiple women captive in his house and sexually assaulting them. He also described killing at least one woman, and said there was a body buried on his property. After hearing the confession, police excavated Tillis’ backyard and found Gunter’s remains. (Tillis now claims he faked the confession in an effort to get the death penalty at a time when he was feeling particularly despondent.)

3. How many confessions?

According to prosecutors, Tillis confessed three times – twice to a jail inmate named Sammie Evans who was wearing a wire, and once to Prosecutor Alan Mizrahi. In the jailhouse recordings, Tills confessed to keeping women as captive sex slaves in a soundproofed room, and killing and dismembering at least two with a reciprocating saw. (Tillis does not dispute confessing, but claims he did so strategically, and that the confession was fale.)

The third “confession” is only partially publicly available, but includes Tillis offering to plead guilty to Count 4 (abuse of a dead body) if Mizrahi agreed not to seek Habitual Offender status (see No. 5), and to drop the kidnapping and human trafficking charges. In exchange, Tillis said, he would provide a conversation secretly recorded conversations that would reveal “all the facts about how that [murder] occurred … who committed the crime, and how it was committed, and my involvement in the crime.”

“Are you telling me you can testify against the person that killed Joni Gunter?” Mizrahi asked. “You call this guy in,” Tillis suggested. The party on the other end of the conversation is not law savvy.” (Tillis later said he fabricated the phone recording.)

4. What are the possible outcomes?

If convicted of the murder of Joni Gunter, Tillis faces the death penalty. Death penalty trials are held in two phases – a guilt phase and a penalty phase. Each phase has the same jury, but operate like independent trials, each with its own jury deliberations.

If the jury finds Tillis guilty of anything less than first-degree murder, The trial does not move on to a penalty phase. If The jury does find him guilty of first-degree murder, a penalty phase begins.