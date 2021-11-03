'Savannah’s murderer has muted my beautiful daughter’s voice': Family speaks at sentencing for Bonefish Grill murder

Lee Rodarte has pleaded guilty to murdering 21-year-old Savanah Gold outside the Mandarin restaurant where both worked. Victim impact statements will begin at 2.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man accused of murdering his onetime girlfriend and dumping her burned body in a Westside pond has been sentenced to 40 years in Florida state prison.

Lee Rodarte, 32, listened to victim impact statements before being sentenced as part of a negotiated sentence. The judge said he will get credit for time served since August 5, 2017.

Rodarte pleaded guilty last month to the second-degree murder of Savannah Gold. He previously admitted killing the 21-year-old server at the Bonefish Grill in Mandarin in August 2017 -- where he also worked -- but claimed he did so in self-defense.

"Savannah could have changed countless lives ... Savannah’s murderer has muted my beautiful daughter’s voice," said Dan Gold, Savannah's father, during the sentencing hearing.

Rodarte was seen crying as the statement was read.

"How could we ever know what the impact 21 would have on us?" asked Sherri Gold, Savannah Gold's mother.

She says Savannah had a 21 tattoo, it was her jersey number, the age she was killed and the year Rodarte is sentenced to prison.

"She loved an underdog and I know that’s what ultimately took her life."

Watch the full sentencing hearing below:

The case moved slowly, which has been uniquely frustrating to Sherri Gold who is battling Stage 4 colon cancer.

“Since Savannah’s passed away, the cancer has come back twice -- and aggressive,” Sherri Gold told First Coast News in late 2019 “If we’re talking another trial six months down the line, six months could be a very long time for me."