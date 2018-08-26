UPDATE: We have decided to remove the embedded tweet from the shooting at Jacksonville Landing Madden's tournament out of respect to the victims and family members of the shooting.

IF YOU HAVE ANY MORE VIDEOS REGARDING THIS INCIDENT THAT COULD HELP JSO, PLEASE CONTACT THEM AT 904-633-0500

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND SOUNDS, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

This video was taken from the Twitch live stream of a Madden tournament taking place at the Jacksonville Landing. The sound is graphic, viewer discretion advised.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, multiple fatalities have been reported.

JSO warns to stay away from the area.

JSO warns to stay away from the area.

First Coast News has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated with more information.

