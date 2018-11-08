A 29-year-old Horizon employee stole an empty plane from Sea-Tac International Airport Friday night. The man communicated with air traffic control before the plane crashed a short time later.

The Horizon Air Q400 airplane crashed on Ketron Island in south Puget Sound after the worker conducted an “unauthorized take-off.” At this time, the man piloting the plane has not been recovered. There were no other passengers or crew on the plane and no other injuries to report.

VIDEO: Plane stolen from Sea-Tac crashes on small Washington island

On the audio clip from Broadcastify, air traffic control and the man are heard talking about him needing help pressurizing the cabin and running low on fuel. The audio also described a man in crisis.

“I got a lot of people that care about me, and it’s going to disappoint them to hear that I did this,” the man said. “I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose. Never really knew it until now.”

RELATED: Witness accounts of plane stolen from Sea-Tac Airport

© 2018 KING