First Coast News is receiving reports of damage following Friday's storms. Several First Coast counties are reporting power outages.

Alachua County: 3,323 people without power. Reports of several trees down near Tower Road and W. University Ave, west of Interstate 75.

Baker County: 98 people without power with Clay Electric. 337 without power with FPL. Baker County Sheriff's Office reports a tree fell down on a home in Macclenny. No word on any injuries.

Bradford County: 433 people without power with Clay Electric. 623 without power with FPL. Authorities report that a tree fell on a home in Starke. No injuries were reported.

Camden County: 1,341 people without power. Damage reported at the Badcock Furniture Store in Kingsland, Ga.

Charlton County: 188 people without power.

Clay County: 1,335 people without power with Clay Electric. 911 without power with FPL. Fire crews responding to reports of trees on power lines in Middleburg. "Roadways are underwater, with trees, power lines and debris down," according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

There are reports of a downed power line near Aurora and Blanding Boulevards.

Columbia County: 747 without power with Clay Electric. 502 without power with FPL. Downed power lines, trees down, damage to buildings reported in Lake City.

Duval County: 1,817 people without power. Reports of trees down. Emergency management is reporting downed power lines along Cedar Oaks Drive.

First Coast News learned that a Southwest Airlines plane, Flight 2281, was reportedly struck by lightning while landing at the Jacksonville International Airport. There are no reports of injuries.

The 7900 block of Oriole Street in Northwest Jacksonville is reportedly closed because a tree is blocking the road, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

Glynn County: 1,331 people without power. Reports of downed trees and power lines in the area. Many traffic signals are also reportedly out, according to the Public Information Officer of Glynn County, Matthew Kent.

A semi-truck overturned in St. Simons Island Causeway causing traffic back-up. Crews are working to remove it.

A funnel cloud was reportedly spotted just southeast of Country Club Estates and I-95 in Glynn County.

Nassau County: 1,566 people without power. Fernandina Beach government reports a tree down on Los Robles. Fire crews cleared a path for one lane of traffic in the area.

Putnam County: 2,406 without power with Clay Electric. 805 without power with FPL. The Crescent City Fire Department is reporting a large tree fell down in the area of the Post Office on N. Summit Street, causing an entire power outage in the area. N. Summit Street is closed in this area, according to Putnam County Emergency.

Tree down in Crescent City causes power outages Photo by: Crescent City Fire Department

St. Johns County: 830 people without power.

Union County: 892 people without power.

Ware County: 68 people without power.

