It's the day that your kids have been dreading all summer. 

Nobody wants to think about it, but back-to-school season is almost back in full swing. Which means shopping for supplies, getting back to the grind and preparing for that oftentimes nerve-wracking first day.

But when exactly is the first day for our local districts? For students in Georgia, it's sooner than later.

We have you covered with a full list of when First Coast parents can finally c̶a̶t̶c̶h̶ ̶a̶ ̶b̶r̶e̶a̶k̶  take their kids back to school.

FLORIDA

  • Duval: Aug. 12
  • St. Johns: Aug. 12
  • Clay: Aug. 13
  • Nassau: Aug. 12
  • Putnam: Aug. 12
  • Union: Aug. 12
  • Baker: Aug. 12
  • Columbia: Aug. 12
  • Bradford: Aug. 12

GEORGIA

  • Ware: Aug. 1
  • Camden: Aug. 2
  • Charlton: Aug. 5
  • Brantley: Aug. 7
  • Pierce: Aug. 7
  • Glynn: Aug. 8

