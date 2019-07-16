It's the day that your kids have been dreading all summer.
Nobody wants to think about it, but back-to-school season is almost back in full swing. Which means shopping for supplies, getting back to the grind and preparing for that oftentimes nerve-wracking first day.
But when exactly is the first day for our local districts? For students in Georgia, it's sooner than later.
We have you covered with a full list of when First Coast parents can finally c̶a̶t̶c̶h̶ ̶a̶ ̶b̶r̶e̶a̶k̶ take their kids back to school.
FLORIDA
- Duval: Aug. 12
- St. Johns: Aug. 12
- Clay: Aug. 13
- Nassau: Aug. 12
- Putnam: Aug. 12
- Union: Aug. 12
- Baker: Aug. 12
- Columbia: Aug. 12
- Bradford: Aug. 12
GEORGIA
- Ware: Aug. 1
- Camden: Aug. 2
- Charlton: Aug. 5
- Brantley: Aug. 7
- Pierce: Aug. 7
- Glynn: Aug. 8
RELATED: Jacksonville school ‘rises from the ashes’ after major fire
RELATED: Monday Motivation: First deaf student admitted to UNF School of Nursing
RELATED: New STEM school opening up in impoverished Jacksonville neighborhood