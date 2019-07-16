It's the day that your kids have been dreading all summer.

Nobody wants to think about it, but back-to-school season is almost back in full swing. Which means shopping for supplies, getting back to the grind and preparing for that oftentimes nerve-wracking first day.

But when exactly is the first day for our local districts? For students in Georgia, it's sooner than later.

We have you covered with a full list of when First Coast parents can finally c̶a̶t̶c̶h̶ ̶a̶ ̶b̶r̶e̶a̶k̶ take their kids back to school.

FLORIDA

Duval: Aug. 12

St. Johns: Aug. 12

Clay: Aug. 13

Nassau: Aug. 12

Putnam: Aug. 12

Union: Aug. 12

Baker: Aug. 12

Columbia: Aug. 12

Bradford: Aug. 12

GEORGIA

Ware: Aug. 1

Camden: Aug. 2

Charlton: Aug. 5

Brantley: Aug. 7

Pierce: Aug. 7

Glynn: Aug. 8

