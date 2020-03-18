JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A slowing number of blood donors and businesses willing to host blood drives has led to the blood supply dropping to a "critical level," according to local non-profit blood bank LifeSouth.

With the increasingly common method of social distancing being used to stop community spread of Coronavirus, or COVID-19, staff at LifeSouth said nearly 100 blood drives across the First Coast have been cancelled.

MORE: 'We need people to start turning out in force to give blood': Local blood centers experience significant drop in donations

"Coronavirus has had a very significant impact on our blood supply," said Karen Patterson, Community Development Coordinator for LifeSouth. "If you are a business out there that would be interested in having a blood drive, we would love the opportunity to work with you right now."

Patterson said there is a need for all blood types, but especially O-positive and O-negative. She said that local hospitals have less than a day's supply on hand, meaning the shortage could impact scheduled surgeries and emergencies.

"People that are going through open-heart surgery, people that are going through cancer treatment that need those life-saving platelet donations, its affecting everyone right now," Patterson said.

New sanitation measures have been implemented, both at the physical LifeSouth facilities and on the buses. Patterson said that since COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, it cannot be spread through blood donation.

"Blood supply has a shelf life just like anything else," she said. "The blood has to be continually evolving and continually being donated."

You can donate blood at LifeSouth's main facility at 7840 Baymeadows Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256.