Run in and save lives, or run away and save themselves … that was the choice facing the team from Jacksonville Fire and Rescue’s Station 1. It happened Aug. 26. The team was training near the Jacksonville Landing when a mass shooting left three people dead including the shooter.

The team found 11 others injured, some of them bleeding to death

"We were right on top of it when it all went down,” said Bob Dopson, ladder one engineer. “It could have been a lot worse.”

In those frantic seconds, they didn't know if the shooter was still in the area.

"We had two choices … we could either go to work or we could back out,” said Austin Mays, engineer. “Nobody that day was going to back out. We all decided as a team we were going to work and that's what we did.”

They stabilized the injured out in the open with no tactical gear -- exposed.

"That's kind of against our training,” Mays said. “Our training is to kind of sit back and let JSO with the guns, with the vests, go in and clear the scene."

Thankfully, officers showed up within minutes.

"They got out of their cars locked and loaded and do their job, we were doing ours and they were there to support us,” Mays said.

The 11 people who they had a chance to help all survived.

In the next days, Fire Station 1 focused on taking care of their own.

"We went to the call together,” Mays said. “Obviously, we went through it together spent some time off duty together ... we just kind of worked through it that way, I think everyone's doing fine."

The Jacksonville City Council is processing a resolution recognizing the team’s “heroism and selfless devotion to protecting lives.”

