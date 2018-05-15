There's a delicate ballet that happens at Naval Station Mayport, a dance involving big, burly war machines.

The leader of this well choreographed ordeal is 24-year-old Jessica Guerra, a boatswain's mate second class.

"I am the boss," she said with a big smile. She was preparing her crew to bring in the USS Detroit, a littoral combat ship, to the docks.

Her job is to make sure these massive ships get docked safely.

"I walk the bow and know the distance to the pier, that way they don't crash the boat," she said.

A great deal of responsibility for such a young woman, a responsibility that she takes very seriously.

