Lewis and Clark visiting the "Litter Gitter", a pontoon boat operated by North Florida Coastal Caretakers .

They will take your group of at least 3 and up to 6 on a trip down the Matanzas River in St. Johns County for an environmental tour, as well as trash clean up.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lewis and Clark boating and working out

It's operated by Captain Adam Morely and his crew.

You can click here for more information, to sign up for a trip, or to make a donation to North Florida Coastal Caretakers.

