ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have confirmed yet another shooting at a popular Buckhead mall.

Police spokesperson Carlos Campos said that police are investigating a deadly shooting at Lenox Square. He said that homicide detectives are en-route and that they would provide more information at the scene when it becomes available.

The details of the shooting aren't clear though some shoppers have shared video online where they appear to be locked inside the Cheesecake Factory away from a crime scene in the parking lot.

The shooting is the fourth shooting at Lenox Mall in mere months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

MORE HEADLINES

Lil Baby concert shooting sends fans running in Birmingham

Trail of blood leads deputies to dead woman in Barrow County

Coronavirus Blog | Tracking real-time coronavirus updates in Georgia