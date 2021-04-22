'It's being used to create more hate': LeBron James explains why he deleted tweet about shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant

Bryant was shot Tuesday afternoon by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon.

LeBron James deleted a controversial tweet about the shooting death of Ma'Khia Bryant, which garnered a lot of attention online.

According to Interim Police Chief Michael Woods, a caller said someone was trying to stab people.

Video from Reardon's body camera released by police shows Bryant appearing to attempt to stab a woman with a knife before Reardon fired.

James wrote "YOUR NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY" in the now-deleted tweet which featured an unverified photo believed to show Reardon.

A few hours later James explained his reason for removing the tweet, writing, "I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY."

Bryant's death has led to vigils and protests being held in Columbus.