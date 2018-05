Fire crews are on the scene of a large house fire on Yellow Jacket Drive in Callahan, Florida.

First responders told First Coast News that the home is badly damaged and the roof caved in.

At this time it is unclear whether anyone was home or damaged in the blaze.

Nassau County property records show that the home is worth more than $220,000.

