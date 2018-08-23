General Election

A General Election is held in November of every even-numbered year. The Primary Election is held 10 weeks before the General Election for purposes of nominating party nominees to be voted for in the General Election to fill a national, state, county, or district office. The election dates for 2018 are:

-- Primary Election: August 28, 2018

-- General Election: November 6, 2018

Voter Registration/Book-closing Deadline

Eligible individuals can register to vote at any time. The deadline to register in order to participate in an upcoming election is 29 days before the election. The registration deadlines for 2018 are:

-- Primary Election: July 30, 2018

-- General Election: October 9, 2018

Vote-by-Mail Ballot 'Send' Deadline

For absent stateside and overseas uniformed service member and overseas civilian voters (also known as UOCAVA voters), the deadline for election officials to send ballots is 45 days before an election. The send deadlines for 2018 are:

-- Primary Election: July 14, 2018

-- General Election: September 22, 2018

For domestic voters, the mandatory period for election officials to send ballots is between 35 and 28 days before an election. The send periods for 2018 are:

-- Primary Election: July 24 – 31, 2018

-- General Election: October 2 – 9, 2018

Early Voting Period

The early voting period consists of a minimum mandatory period of 8 days. The mandatory early voting periods for 2018 are:

-- Primary Election: August 18 – August 25, 2018

-- General Election: October 27 – November 3, 2018

In addition, each county Supervisor of Elections may offer optional days of early voting in addition to the mandatory early voting period. Each Supervisor of Elections may choose from one or more of the following days for 2018:

-- Primary Election: August 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, and/or August 26, 2018

-- General Election: October 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and/or November 4, 2018

Check with your county supervisor of elections for the additional days of early voting that may be offered in your county.

Dates for Local Elections

The Local Elections Database contains election dates as reported by the county for elections (county-specific, municipal, special district, or other local election) scheduled within one county. Please check with your county supervisor of elections for the most up-to-date information.

