Welcome to Keep it Teal, episode 3: We were so confident... In this episode, we break down the Jaguars awful performance against the rival Titans. Marcus Mariota channels his Oregon days every time he plays us. We also preview Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets. Are we going to be 2-2 after Sunday?
9/26/18's Topics:
- Apologizing for predicting 3-0
- A Halloween-themed Top 5 scariest opponents left on the schedule
- Why we lost vs. the Titans
- Titans finally a rivalry
- Week 4 Jets storylines
- Score prediction vs. Jets
Week 3 reaction video:
