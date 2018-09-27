Welcome to Keep it Teal, episode 3: We were so confident... In this episode, we break down the Jaguars awful performance against the rival Titans. Marcus Mariota channels his Oregon days every time he plays us. We also preview Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets. Are we going to be 2-2 after Sunday?

We are now on iTunes as well as SoundCloud!

Mobile app users click the link below to listen to the episode on:

SoundCloud

iTunes

9/26/18's Topics:

Apologizing for predicting 3-0

A Halloween-themed Top 5 scariest opponents left on the schedule

Titans finally a rivalry

Week 4 Jets storylines

Score prediction vs. Jets

Week 3 reaction video:

Mobile app users click here to watch week 2 reaction video.

Andrew Willis is a Digital Content Producer at First Coast News and a life-long Jaguars fan

Twitter: @ndywillis

Email: awillis@Firstcoastnews.com

