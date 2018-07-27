JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- Around this time last year, Keelan Cole was an afterthought on the Jaguars' roster. He had strung together a handful of impressive performances during his rookie offseason program but the undrafted wide receiver out of Kentucky Wesleyan still hadn't made a major leap in his quest for an elusive roster spot.

On Friday, Cole - now in his second season - was the first player at the podium following the second day of training camp. He has come a long way since last July and his spot in the lineup reflects that growth.

Cole has taken reps with the first-team offense since the start of this year's offseason program. His ascent towards the top of the wide receiver depth chart came out of necessity last season but this year the team's reigning receiving yards leader is in a prime position because he has become a dependable commodity.

Cole and starting quarterback Blake Bortles established a sound chemistry last season as the then-rookie wide receiver filled in for injured starters Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Marqise Lee during the team's miraculous playoff push. As the Jaguars come close to completing their first week of training camp, Bortles and Cole are fine-tuning their bond on the field.

"Me and Blake have actually been working [together a lot]," Cole said during his training camp press conference. "That is something I look forward to in practice – just getting familiar with the system. When you are running routes on air in an offseason, that is a totally different thing. When we are coming in during practice and it is 11-on-11, 7-on-7 and you have somebody in front of you and you are working on timing and stuff like that, that is a big thing. [Blake is] feeling more comfortable. I can see that much for sure.”

Cole's development has been tied to the teachings of wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. A former standout in his own right, McCardell has lofty expectations and he pushes his players to their limits and then some.

"With me, he is on me, and I like it," Cole said regarding McCardell's coaching habits. "You can’t get better unless you are learning, and it’s from everything. If I drop it, he’s on me. If I catch it, he’s on me. If I run a good route … It’s always something new, and I’m trying to learn it, so I’m just listening.”

Cole has been receptive to McCardell's teachings. He has also been appreciative of the advice given to him by his more experienced teammates.

"I’m learning a lot from them every day even on routes out there and stuff like that," Cole said. "When I see them go out and do the drills, if I like it and coach likes it, that’s on me. I am trying to repeat it and do the same thing."

Despite leading the team with 748 receiving yards last season, Cole hasn't shaken his small-school demeanor. He isn't getting ahead of himself and hosting big events at his alma mater because he wants to prove himself even further in the NFL before becoming the program's notable ambassador.

“I honestly don’t feel like I have made it to the point in my life to get back there and do that yet," Cole said. "To them, I might have a name and stuff like that, but I feel like I have more to work for in order to go back and do actually something in that sense.”

Cole knows he is a cog in a much bigger machine. There is receiving talent throughout the Jaguars' roster and he realizes that he isn't the go-to guy at this point in his career. The wide receivers room is among the team's deepest groups and biggest strengths.

“It is really good," Cole said regarding wide receiver group. "The ball can go to anybody and anything can happen at any time. We have so many playmakers on that side, the other side, we’re going against the greatest defense in history in my eyes. Everybody on [the Jaguars] defense is a weapon and every time you are going against anybody, it’s a good rep.”

While Cole's comments come off humble in nature, he has still made it very clear that he is ambitious. His aggressive mindset has led to a desire to face the Jaguars' best defenders, A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey.

Cole may be a small-school product but he is also a big-league competitor.

"It is competitive, but it is not an angry competitive [mindset]," Cole said. "It is more that when I go against [Bouye], I feel like I’m getting better. I’m asking him questions – I’m like, ‘Hey, what did you see? What made you beat me on this route?’ I’m trying to win as well. I’m not just out there running a route and trying to see what he is doing. I’m trying to win as much as he is.”

