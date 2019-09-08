An associate medical examiner who conducted an autopsy on Savannah Gold testified in a hearing Thursday that the 21-year-old did not have any spinal fractures nor did she have any drugs in her system.

The testimony is important because Gold’s accused killer, 30-year-old Lee Rodarte, said his on-again, off-again girlfriend was on heroin and attacked him on Aug. 2, 2017, outside the Jacksonville restaurant where they worked. Rodarte, in motions filed last month, said he heard a pop when he wrapped his hands around Gold’s neck in an attempt to stop her from attacking him.

He has asked the court to dismiss his murder charge saying he deserves immunity under the state’s Stand Your Ground law. The law requires prosecutors to prove Rodarte didn’t act in self-defense. Thursday’s hearing was continued to Aug. 14. A trial date is scheduled for Aug. 26. Rodarte faces life behind bars on charges he killed Gold, tampered with evidence and abused her body.

Gold was a server at Bonefish Grill in Mandarin and Rodarte was a manager there. She was reported missing after she failed to show up for work Aug. 2. Family said they received texts saying she met a great guy who she was running away with, and then no one heard back from her. Her car also was found in the restaurant parking lot with the doors unlocked and her purse inside.

Prosecutors obtained surveillance tape and say Gold got into Rodarte’s vehicle in the parking lot. Video does support Rodarte’s assertion that there was some sort of struggle in the car.

Two days later Rodarte was questioned by police. A recording of that interview was played to Judge Marianne Aho on Thursday. Rodarte can be heard saying he hadn’t seen Gold for several days.

“You were never in the parking lot?” an investigator asked Rodarte.

“No,” Rodarte said.

Rodarte told the investigator Gold had a drug problem.

Peter Gillespie, the associate medical examiner, concluded in his autopsy that the manner of death was homicidal violence. The specific cause could not be determined because of the burns and decomposition. Gillespie did say that the cartilage in Gold’s thyroid was fractured. He said in court Thursday that strangulation could cause that and that the break could have been hundreds of things.

“You don’t know if Miss Gold was strangled do you?” asked Gold’s public defender, Sandra Young.

“I believe she was, but there is no evidence,” Gillespie said. “One small injury and I don’t know how it got there.”

Gillespie did say that there was a reasonable degree of medical certainty that she was murdered.

Assistant State Attorney Alan Mizrahi asked the doctor whether the pop in the neck that Rodarte said he heard would cause instant death. Gillespie said no. He said it takes about four to five minutes to strangle someone.

