JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville University is launching a new effort to engage the community in their research efforts on the first coast and abroad.

They’ve created a video series called “The Science Of” where they take the viewer along as they explore new scientific endeavors and collect data.

Leading the charge is Dr. Anthony Ouellette, a professor of Biology at JU and the program director for "The Science Of". He's working with Lucal Meers, the Conservation Director at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

"We want to show what it’s like for a scientist or field worker to go out and do their work on a regular basis," said Ouellette.

Meers says they've featured several animals, including their giraffes and manatees. He says their male giraffe, Duke, is part of their breeding program.

"They’ve lost 80% of their population in the wild in the last 20 years," said Meers.

The series brings together an array of talent from graphic design and cinematography to music and research.

"We have a wide ecosystem here in Northeast Florida, some are pristine and untouched, others have been hit hard by human activity," said Ouellette.

That human activity is partly why manatees have a critical care center at the zoo now. Dr. Ouellette captured a recent rescue and rehabilitation process for his series as they free a manatee back into the wild.

"Our next series will feature a new disease that’s ravaging coral reefs in the Florida keys," said Meers.

While that may seem far away, they say crucial research is being done right here on the first coast.

They hope this series will inspire, educate, and expose important issues that often go unnoticed.

"We get experts from a wide range to show your viewers and everyone in northeast Florida all the awesome stuff that’s going on here," said Ouellette.

