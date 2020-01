JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new JTA University Hub will officially be open to the public this weekend after its ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon.

This new hub serves the First Coast Flyer Blue line and bus routes 25, 27 and 50.

At the University Transit Hub, customers can connect to the First Coast Flyer through those route connections or by walking or biking to the site.

We will have more on this story after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Check back for updates.