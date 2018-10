A truck crashed into a JTA bus in the Brentwood neighborhood.

There were 8 passengers aboard the bus, some of which are claiming to be injured, according to a JTA spokesperson.

The accident occurred at Pearl St. and W. 44th Street.

Jax city bush crash on Pearl St. and 44th St. Witnesses say a truck crashed into the bus. @JFRDJAX EMS and @JSOPIO on scene. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/lfOVzeGk78 — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) October 18, 2018

City bus is completely in wrong lane and not moving. Use caution of the area of Pearl St and Springfield Blvd. People are being checked out by paramedics. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/Yer7UOCMOc — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaJenaeFCN) October 18, 2018

