The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is partnering with renters and property managers to protect families living in apartment complexes.

JSO’s Sharmonique McDaniel offers security assessments to property managers. On Wednesday she was at the Carling 11 East on West Adams Street, which has the highest rating from the Sheriff’s Apartments Program.

"Your property is certified because we've come out and looked at the deficiencies, we've fixed those things,” McDaniels said.

JSO looks at everything from as big as the lighting and security, to as small as the screws on door locks to the visibility of the peepholes.

"I think it's a great initiative that JSO has kicked off,” said Emiko Board, The Carling 11 East property manager

All of those safety measures are in place at The Carling 11 East, Board said, but JSO says some apartment complexes let renters make small security upgrades by themselves.

The Sheriff's Watch program hosts several community meetings a month where renters can learn their rights and also how to protect their homes and their property, as apartment complexes are at high risk for burglaries and car break-ins, according to JSO.

"When you're in a residential area, there's only one or two cars in your driveway,” McDaniel said. “When you're in an apartment complex there are 500 cars, so it's an easier target for a bad guy.”

The department has trained 110 apartment managers around Jacksonville. JSO encourages more to sign up, and invites renters to any of the 19 Sheriff's Watch meetings every month all over town.

"I think it's important because the more information citizens have, the safer they can be, the more proactive they can be,” McDaniel said.

Click here to learn more about the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Apartments Program.

Click here to learn more about the Sheriff’s Watch community meetings.

© 2018 WTLV