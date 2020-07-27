Jacksonville officer shoots man in leg after high-speed chase in Mandarin

Speeds estimated to have reached 100 MPH before driver stopped and ran off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is recovering and six other people are being questioned after a traffic stop escalated into a high-speed chase, foot pursuit, and officer-involved shooting.

A spokesperson for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it all came to an end just after 11 p.m. Sunday behind the Goodwill store along San Jose Blvd. just north of Loretto Rd.

According to JSO, an officer was attempting to stop a car for a red-light violation near Powers Ave. and University Blvd.

The car - with seven people inside - sped off at speeds estimated to have reached 90-100 mph before police deployed stop sticks along San Jose Blvd. near I-295.

Police say when the car finally came to a stop, the drive ran away and was chased down by an officer behind a Goodwill store. JSO did not give any further information about what happened in the final moments before the shooting that led to a single shot being fired by the officer. The suspect was hit in the leg and is expected to recover.

The six other people inside the vehicle were all questioned at the scene.