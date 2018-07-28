JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --- They're there to protect your home and your family. We're talking about alarm systems. If you live or work in the city of Jacksonville and have them, you must register your system with JSO. The news, however, has caught some homeowners off guard.

Sandra Dobbs registered her alarm system with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when she upgraded in 2008; she paid a ten dollar registration fee with the city.

“I knew nothing about it, It was just brand new to me, it was kind of like a shock," Dobbs said.

Today, Dobbs along with some of her neighbors were reminded that if you live in the Jacksonville area and have an alarm, whether for a business or home, you must register your alarm system with JSO every year.

This all stems from a change announced last June, that took effect in August. It's all in an effort to make an officer’s time more efficient. Sheriff Mike Williams said officers responded to some 45,000 alarm calls between 2015-16. 98 percent of them were false. Registering alarm systems every year will help JSO keep track of who’s registered, but more importantly who’s paying and not paying fines for false alarms.

“I can understand it, just to keep things up to date, especially you have homeowners moving here and there and you might not know who has a registration and who doesn’t.”

The sheriff’s office says should your alarm go off and a neighbor call police and you’re not registered, you’ll face a fine.

“I’d rather have it registered every year and keep everything up to date, just you know let me know about it. Like I said it was a complete shock to me and a lot of other people I found out didn’t know about it either," Dobbs said.

Once again if you have an alarm, you must register your system and renew every year.

To register your alarm system, click here .

