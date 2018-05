Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for missing and endangered Donald Lee Smith.

The JSO Twitter account provided pictures of Smith, 61, and said he was last seen in the Lake Shore area.

#JSO seeks missing/endangered adult in the Lake Shore Area. Donald Lee Smith, 61 yo white/male, 5’10”/120 lbs., blue eyes/gray hair (with long beard), Navy Blue Shirt, Blue Jeans and Tan Baseball Style Hat. Call JSO at 904-630-0500 with info. pic.twitter.com/XkV6ZFpxdH — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 11, 2018

Authorities ask that you contact them at 904-630-0500 if you know anything that could help find this person.

