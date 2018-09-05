JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a gunman after a reported homicide on the Westside Tuesday night.
Witnesses told police that two men got into an altercation in the 9700 block of S. Alvin Rd. before shots were fired. It is unknown how the two men knew each other. A handgun was left behind at the scene.
The suspect is believed to be Hispanic and in his 30s, approximately 5'9", and last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, according to JSO.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim but he reportedly appeared to be a white male in his mid-40s.
JSO Homicide units were called to the scene and are currently working the investigation.
