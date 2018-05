The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in Beauclerc Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies arrived to 8030 Old Kings Rd. S to find an adult Hispanic male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue transported the man, identity still not released, to a local hospital.

Aggravated battery detectives assessed the scene and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

