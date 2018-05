The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting in the 2900 block of Beachwood Boulevard Tuesday night.

#JSO is working a shooting in the 2900 block of Beachwood. #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 9, 2018

No other details were released.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV