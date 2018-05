A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol car is involved in an accident that is blocking the northbound lanes of 295 at Alta Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being routed off of Alta. No word on any injuries at this time. First Coast News has a crew on the way.

Another look at the crash on 295 NB near Alta. Looks like the patrol car went down the embankment off the interstate https://t.co/Gq7WXDv8wB — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) May 15, 2018

295 NB BLOCKED at ALTA: Traffic being routed off. FHP reporting a patrol car is involved in this crash, we are working to find out more.

To detour, exit at Heckscher to EastPort Rd NB to N. Main St to merge back onto 295#KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/En2LzIrrdg — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) May 15, 2018

© 2018 WTLV