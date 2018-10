The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an aggravated battery in the 13000 block of Beach Blvd.

No one was injured in this incident, however, multiple shots were fired and multiple cars were struck. This was a dispute that broke out n the parking lot of the Panda Express and did not have anything to do with the TIAA Bank Field incident where six people were shot and three were critically injured.

This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News on air and online.

© 2018 WTLV