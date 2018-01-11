The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent out their first officers equipped with body cameras Thursday.

Today is the day! Phase one of our Body Worn Camera Program starts today. These are some of the first officers hitting the street wearing cameras. #JSO #JAX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/r4WeJopG37 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 1, 2018

We learned in July that JSO planned to buy 200 body cameras. They completed their three-phased body camera pilot program in May, which had 30 officers test them out to see how they work.

JSO hopes body cameras will help hold officers and citizens accountable and increase public trust. The body cameras are also expected to help capture evidence for court cases, help officers accurately write reports, serve as a training tool for officer safety and assist in the assessment of contact between officers and citizens, according to a press release released in July.

JSO said it was awarded $997,956 in a grant by the Bureau of Justice Assistance for the body cameras, which was approved in their 2018 budget. JSO said it plans to issue 200 devices with the funds as early as September.

© 2018 WTLV