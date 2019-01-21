The squad of one of the Jacksonville Sheriff's officers who was injured during a high-speed chase in Jacksonville this month thanked members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Monday.

Officer Josh Wiggins, 35, received serious injuries following the chase that started in Mayport on Jan. 2. Police say Lawrence J. Hall, 26, reportedly robbed a Mayport Internet cafe, kidnapped an 84-year-old man and led police on a chase.

The chase ended after Hall crashed into a power pole on Atlantic Boulevard. Four people were injured: Hall, kidnapping victim Louis Reese, Wiggins and fellow officer, Christopher Rouselle.

On Monday, Wiggins' squad presented members of JFRD Stations 41 and 55 with a large Thin Blue and Red Line paintings to show appreciation for their efforts.

They also noted that the squad "may have" bought them their favorite snack, which is donuts.