Two Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police cars were driving south on Phillips Highway around 2 a.m. Thursday morning when they collided with each other, according to a JSO official.

One of the officers was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The accident happened near Belair Rd. when the two vehicles were responding to a call. They were both driving without their police lights on.

JSO detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. No civilians were involved.

