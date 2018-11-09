Stephen Tilley, a 5-year corrections officer at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, was arrested Tuesday on one count of first degree misdemeanor of sexual cyber harassment.

JSO says this charge stems from a relationship between Tilley and another person that ended a short time ago.

After breakup, Tilley reportedly posted "inappropriate material" to Instagram that included photos of his ex, which is in violation of state statute.

JSO says the charges could lead to the officer's termination, but they don't know at this time. Tilley has been placed on administrative leave for now.

This is the fifth arrest of a JSO employee in 2018. There were ten arrests in 2017.

