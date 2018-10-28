UPDATE: A woman died in the parking garage by the baseball grounds downtown after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to gunshots being fired in the parking garage at A. Philip Randolph and Ashley St. downtown.

Upon arrival, police and SWAT found a female inside the garage with a gunshot wound. The woman was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after.

Witnesses told First Coast News and JSO that the woman fired multiple shots in the parking garage at someone she knew, then shot herself. The person being shot at was not injured.

JSO Homicide is investigating the incident as a suicide.

______________________

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a self-inflicted gunshot wound a couple blocks away from the baseball grounds downtown.

#JSO is currently working a person shot at Ashley and APR. At this time, it is being worked as a self inflicted gun shot wound. Further information will be forthcoming. We do not believe there is any threat to the public. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 28, 2018

JSO says the person was shot on the corner of Ashley St. And A. Philip Randolph Blvd. and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

