JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help identifying a man who was found dead in April.

Police said on April 12 a man was found dead in the 9800 block of Interstate Center Drive. Foul play is not suspected in his death, JSO said.

The man is white and is believed to be between 33 and 42 years old. He has black hair and is 5 feet 9 inches. JSO said that he may have been a transient

Anyone with information about who he is or who he could be is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office needs help identifying this man.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office